News

Paysafe provides WynnBET with payments and marketing solutions in US

Wednesday 14 July 2021 14:36 CET | News

US-based Paysafe, a payments platform, has partnered with WynnBET, the US mobile sports-betting platform to facilitate online payments.

The partnership also comes with an affiliate program offered by Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The WynnBET mobile sportsbook has connected to Paysafe to add to online payments for sports bettors in Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Connectivity to Paysafe’s payment gateway will offer player deposits via credit and debit card as well as ACH bank transfers from checking and savings accounts. Through the integration, customers will also have access to payouts of their sportsbook winnings via ACH withdrawals, providing a complete payments journey.

WynnBET’s hopes that its payment processing agreement with Paysafe will help support the brand’s customer acquisition as well as retention. Income Access’ in-house affiliate marketing team will provide strategic guidance and use the Income Access Network to nurture affiliate relationships, grow the program and optimise player acquisition overall. 

