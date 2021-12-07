|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Nets and Ethoca shake hands for reduced chargebacks and anti-friendly fraud solutions

Tuesday 7 December 2021 15:03 CET | News

Mastercard-acquired company Ethoca and Nets, a European payment service provider have signed a partnership to help merchants and banks reduce friendly fraud, consumer transaction confusion, and chargebacks.

The partnership allows both parties to share information and their purchase details database and ecosystems to better create customer experiences by reducing the likelihood of chargebacks.

As the world economy is seeing a surge in digital payments, the total amount of chargebacks is estimated at USD 35 billion globally, in 2021 alone. With most customers wanting to know additional information about their digital banking applications and payments, the partnership between the two companies can help minimise confusion and educate the public regarding friendly frauds.

Ultimately, both companies aim to deliver trustworthy and transparent experiences for customers choosing to pay online for their goods with credit cards.

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, Mastercard, online payments, chargebacks, friendly fraud, fraud prevention, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
