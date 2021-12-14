Mesh Payments receives USD 50 mil in funding

The new capital infusion will be used to expand its US operations and deliver additional products aimed to transform the way finance professionals manage payments. Moreover, the fundraising was led by Tiger Global, previously known for backing companies like Square and Facebook, among others.
Mesh challenges the spend management space through an easy-to-use corporate payments platform that allows finance managers to handle the entire payment process through one inclusive platform. Thus, companies have full control over their spend and benefit from customisable tools to trace each payment and optimise their overall spending.
The US-based Mesh Payments offers tailored solutions for SaaS payment management, travel management, and more, powering brands like Synk, Sezzle, and Hippo Insurance.
For more information about Mesh Payments, check its company profile in our Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions