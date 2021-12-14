|
Mesh Payments receives USD 50 mil in funding

Tuesday 14 December 2021 15:00 CET | News

Corporate payment and spend management platform Mesh has raised USD 50 million in Series B funding from several investors, including Falcon Edge Capital and Entrée Capital.

The new capital infusion will be used to expand its US operations and deliver additional products aimed to transform the way finance professionals manage payments. Moreover, the fundraising was led by Tiger Global, previously known for backing companies like Square and Facebook, among others.

Mesh challenges the spend management space through an easy-to-use corporate payments platform that allows finance managers to handle the entire payment process through one inclusive platform. Thus, companies have full control over their spend and benefit from customisable tools to trace each payment and optimise their overall spending. 

The US-based Mesh Payments offers tailored solutions for SaaS payment management, travel management, and more, powering brands like Synk, Sezzle, and Hippo Insurance.

For more information about Mesh Payments, check its company profile in our Company Database.


