KyckGlobal and PayFlo to offer digital disbursements in the US and Canada

Friday 11 February 2022 14:39 CET | News

US-based KyckGlobal has partnered with Canada-based payment processor PayFlo to expand digital disbursements for customers in the US and Canada, and to provision checks for KyckGlobal.

KyckGlobal will provide a technology layer via API integration to enhance PayFlo's existing array of payment methods. Payment types from PayFlo will include PayPal, Venmo, and push to card, along other cross-border solutions: push to account, wires, international ACH, and others. 

All payments will originate from PayFlo's single point of reconciliation with integrated reporting and optimised payer and payee experiences. PayFlo will serve as the provisioner of physical checks issued from the KyckGlobal platform as part of the partnership.

KyckGlobal features a cloud-based payments engine with fifteen payment types from which the recipient may select, all originating from a single point of reconciliation. Access to different payment methods allows businesses to reach both banked and underbanked customers around the world, the company says.


Keywords: digital payments, partnership, payment processing, ACH, payment methods, reconciliation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
