FinXP implements ComplyRadar for automated transaction monitoring

Friday 23 April 2021 14:37 CET | News

FinXP, a European payments and banking service provider, has implemented the intelligent compliance technology solution ComplyRadar to automate transaction monitoring and help with case management. 

By using ComplyRadar, FinXP will also be able to manage compliance cases and analyse suspicious transaction reports.

FinXP, founded in 2014, is a Malta-based electronic money institution licensed by the MFSA. The company is registered with the European Payments Council and SWIFT. It provides a PCI-certified payment gateway, IBAN accounts, SEPA Direct Debit services, and clearing services. 

In recent news, FinXP announced a strategic partnership with CashtoCode, a cash payment service platform for online merchants.


Keywords: transaction monitoring, FinXP, online payments, compliance
Categories: Securing Transactions | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
