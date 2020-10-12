|
Columbia Sportswear Company selects Adyen as its payments partner in the US and globally

Monday 12 October 2020 15:07 CET | News

Adyen has announced that it has been selected by Columbia Sportswear Company to be its primary payments provider.

According to the press release, Columbia Sportswear Company (CSC) is a global company that manufactures and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. By integrating with Adyen, CSC and its family of brands will have access to a unified commerce platform, creating a single view of payments and customer data across in-store and online purchases. 

Moreover, during the collaboration, Adyen will continue its roll out across the US, Canada, and Europe with all major CSC brands, including Columbia, Sorel, and Mountain Hardwear.

Overall, with the global pandemic keeping people at home, customers have increasingly turned to online shopping. Therefore, having a platform that offers a consistent customer experience across all channels became even more essential to CSC and its brands in 2020.   


Keywords: Adyen, Columbia Sportswear Company, payments provider, unified commerce platform, in-store, online purchases
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
