News

Citi's Present and Pay introduces account authentication and real-time payments

Tuesday 14 December 2021 16:12 CET | News

Global bank Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) has announced the improvement of in-house payment platform Present and Pay by introducing real-time payments. 

Some of the additions include Citi Verify, a real-time account verification tool and e-bill distribution capabilities, on top of already existing features like the digital distribution of bills through various communication channels, including voice/ phone, email, and SMS/ text. 

The new enhancements will allow US-based customers an improved bill-pay experience, increasing functionality and eliminating cost inefficiencies. 

Citi Verify for account validation and RfP for e-bill distributions are included in the Present and Pay service and don’t require additional implementation but are also available on a stand-alone basis, aside from Present and Pay.

The new improvements are part of Citi’s commitment for digitalisation and follow the bank’s broader strategy to leverage fintech partnerships by focusing on providing updated and high-quality payment processing solutions. 


Keywords: Citi, payment processing, e-invoicing, online payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
