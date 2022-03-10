|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Australian bank regulator: Additional work on biometrics in ePayments code is expected

Thursday 10 March 2022 14:20 CET | News

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has denied Australian banks the changes requested to the ePayments code due to further question on biometric technology.

The ePayments code regulates consumer credit card transactions, electronic payments, online payments, BPAY, and Internet and mobile banking in Australia. Most of the Australian financial institutions and payment processors get in line with the code but the ASIC rejected the industry’s recommendations for including biometrics to the code. 

The main reason is that the banking industry still needs to establish a strict set of rules to address consumer protection when using mobile device for payments. Other industry concerns tackle the necessary rules for biometrics as the Code may be forced to prohibit users from allowing third-party biometric access to their personal electronic devices if the device enables digital payment methods or has access to mobile banking. 

Ultimately, the ASIC concluded that further work needs to be done to ensure that the benefits of adopting biometric payments and authentication balance the addressed consumers’ security implications.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: regulation, regulatory sandbox, online payments, online authentication, biometrics, biometric authentication, mobile banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like