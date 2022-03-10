Australian bank regulator: Additional work on biometrics in ePayments code is expected

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has denied Australian banks the changes requested to the ePayments code due to further question on biometric technology.
The ePayments code regulates consumer credit card transactions, electronic payments, online payments, BPAY, and Internet and mobile banking in Australia. Most of the Australian financial institutions and payment processors get in line with the code but the ASIC rejected the industry’s recommendations for including biometrics to the code.
The main reason is that the banking industry still needs to establish a strict set of rules to address consumer protection when using mobile device for payments. Other industry concerns tackle the necessary rules for biometrics as the Code may be forced to prohibit users from allowing third-party biometric access to their personal electronic devices if the device enables digital payment methods or has access to mobile banking.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions