Jortt launches Open Banking platform

Thursday 16 February 2023 15:00 CET | News

Netherlands-based accounting software company Jortt has announced the launch of its new Open Banking platform.

 

Jortt offers accounting software, ecommerce, and Open Banking solutions. The company was founded with the aim to help companies simplify their bookkeeping and manage their online sales more efficiently. The new platform is designed to provide an efficient link between Jortt's accounting programme and all Dutch banks. With the Jortt Open Banking Platform, companies receive access to up to 99% automated accounting. Bank transactions are collected several times daily and processed automatically by Jortt's accounting bot, eliminating manual processing.

This results in more simplified accounting and real-time tax advice. Jortt guarantees a stable link between banks and the accounting programme by taking the Open Banking functions in-house. The new platform offers a user-friendly interface that is easy to integrate with Jortt's existing accounting software.

Jortt’s accounting programme

Jortt offers an accounting programme with a built-in accounting bot that automates the vast majority of accounting processes, including bookkeeping, checking bookings, and offering tax advice. The features include time registration, the creation of quotations and invoices, VAT declarations, annual accounts compilation, and income or corporate tax returns. There is a link between Jortt and users’ bank accounts that allows the Jortt accounting bot to automatically read credits and debits. These are processed immediately so that users are always up-to-date and accounting takes only 10 minutes per month.

The Jorrt webshop

The jortt.shop is an all-in-one, click-and-sell webshop that was created for creative entrepreneurs. It is fully integrated with the accounting programme Jortt, meaning that every sale is invoiced via Jortt without additional links or costs. The webshop is also integrated with online payments company Mollie and Netherlands-based mail, parcel, and ecommerce company PostNL.

 

How are invoices created

Jortt is an invoice programme that allows users to create invoices that match their house style and comply with all rules. The Jortt invoices are designed with the aim to be paid quickly, for example by allowing customers to pay invoices with a finger scan on their smartphone. Additionally, the correct invoice numbering is selected by Jorrt, and the VAT and total amounts are also calculated for users. Customers can pay with Apply Pay, iDeal, PayPal, direct debit, Klarna, and Bancontact, amongst others. Additionally, Jortt warns users when their customers are late with a payment and allows users to send reminders with the click of a button.

