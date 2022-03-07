|
Cashee joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track program

Monday 7 March 2022 13:09 CET | News

Cashee, a teen banking and ed-tech platform, has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program to roll out the Cashee teen digital payment solution to youth in the MENA region.

Through its partnership with Visa, Cashee is committed to improving financial literacy and increasing financial inclusion for the youth in the MENA region.

Cashee provides teens in the MENA region with a banking mobile app and personalised Visa prepaid card which enables them to track their earnings, spending, and savings. Through its ed-tech platform, Cashee promotes and teaches money management with the aim of creating money smart teens.

Cashee is a secure platform with parental controls and oversight which provides parents with the confidence of allowing their children to participate in a digital and cashless world.


