B3 starts service platform operation for Open Insurance

BNP Paribas Cardif was the first insurer to contract the implementation of B3's platform.
Developed in partnership with the startup Finansystech, B3's platform promotes traffic and data management among the companies participating in Open Insurance. Insurers can send the information to the platform via file or API and the data is available for sharing with other companies within the B3 environment, which is also responsible for monitoring processes, consent, and business rules.
Another advantage is that the platform is integrated with the Operations Registration System (SRO) database. Companies that already use B3's infrastructure to register insurance operations will be easier to comply with the standards of the second phase of Open Insurance, as much of the information needed for data sharing will already be available in the B3 environment.
In the coming months of 2022, B3 will also launch the analytics function, which allows the management and analysis of data with the inclusion of B3 variables and indicators to create insights, business opportunities, risk reduction, and other solutions so that insurers can develop personalised offers and products, focused on the profile and need of each customer and product.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions