|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Z2 smartphone from ZmBIZI accepts contactless payments

Friday 15 October 2021 11:26 CET | News

US-based smartphone retailer ZmBIZI has announced the release of its Z2 smartphone that accepts TAP and PAY, removing the need for an external POS.

Until now, merchants needed to purchase purpose-made hardware and software to ensure they could accept contactless payments. With the Z2, these merchants have an all-in-one solution built into a USD 550 smartphone.

Following the introduction of the Visa Tap to Phone pilot in the US in June 2021, ZmBIZI is currently conducting additional programmes ahead of full commercial availability in early 2022.

In addition to being a payments solution for merchants, the smartphone comes with a built-in proprietary rewards system that pays users for shopping, sharing, and searching on their Z2. On average, users will be able to earn USD 10 per month from regular usage. Reward points can be redeemed into cash via a Visa Debit Card, which can be used at any ATM or store.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: contactless payments, product launch, POS, Visa, mobile payments, merchant
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like