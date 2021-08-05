|
Strex upgrades its mobile payments services with Amdocs

Thursday 5 August 2021 14:07 CET | News

US-based communications services provider Amdocs has been selected by Strex, a consortium owned by the Norwegian mobile operators Telenor, Telia, and Ice, to upgrade Strex’s mobile payments platform. 

Strex provides mobile payment solutions for anyone with a mobile subscription registered in Norway. Under the agreement, Amdocs will implement its latest cloud-native, microservices-based mobile payments platform at Strex, operated in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new platform will support new advanced 5G use cases and ensure end-to-end coverage for the growing consumer demand for digital payments, leveraging the availability of the open banking API ecosystem.

With the new Amdocs platform, the company will be able to offer money transfers, direct bank payments and other e-wallet-based services and quickly roll out new features utilising Amdocs’ continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) practices.


Keywords: mobile payments, partnership, Open Banking, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Norway
