Reepay merges with billwerk for billing and payment solutions

Monday 8 November 2021 14:59 CET | News

Denmark-based cloud-based SaaS platform for payment processes and subscription contracts Reepay has announced merging with Germany-based subscription management, recurring billing and payment SaaS provider billwerk.

PSG, a growth equity firm specialising in partnering with midsize software and technology-based service companies, will hold a majority stake in the merged company. Reepay's customer base spans across Europe with a strong presence in the Nordic countries, particularly Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

The merger of Reepay and billwerk is intended to create a scalable software product for subscription management and payment that is suitable for all company sizes. Reepay's all-in-one billing and payment solution, which specialises in smaller companies, is expected to complement billwerk's offering, which focuses on more complex subscription management solutions. In addition, Reepay's presence in the Nordic region will consolidate billwerk's existing position in the DACH market.


Keywords: merger, payment processing, SaaS, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
