|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayPal and PACE Telematics expand mobile payment at petrol stations

Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:51 CET | News

Paypal and Germany-based software company PACE Telematics have enabled mobile payment directly at the pump with smartphones, Apple Watches and Android Smartwatches.

After arriving at the petrol station, the PACE Drive app automatically recognises that mobile payments can be made here. Payments can then be made at the petrol station with PayPal in three steps. First, the fuel pump is selected on the smartwatch, then PayPal is confirmed as the payment method and, finally, the transaction is authorised. The fuel receipt is stored digitally in the app. After refuelling, customers can continue driving without having to wait at the cash register.

Payment with PayPal and Smartwatch is already possible at over 1000 petrol stations in Europe, including BayWa and Hoyer. According to a Paypal representative, the importance of contactless and mobile payment methods has increased and innovative approaches are needed for payments at petrol stations. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, mobile payments, PayPal, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like