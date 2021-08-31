|
Payaut expands to Germany

Tuesday 31 August 2021 12:00 CET | News

The Netherlands-based payment solution provider Payaut has started its market entry in Germany.

Payaut has a DNB license and offers online platforms and marketplaces a flexible and automated PSD2-compliant payment solution that enables connection to any Payment Service Provider (PSP). 

The company offers onboarding and KYC with their API, SplitPayment, and enables payouts to customers and their sellers.  According to a Payaut representative, the company aims to scale quickly and grow to USD 300 million in payment volume by 2022.


