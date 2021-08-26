|
PawaPay raises USD 9 mln seed financing

Thursday 26 August 2021 14:32 CET | News

UK-based and Africa-focused payments company PawaPay has closed USD 9 million in seed funding to scale its operational presence, recruit talent and expand into new markets.

UK-based fund 88mph co-led the round with China-based MSA Capital, with participation from Zagadat Capital, Kepple Ventures and Vunani Capital.

From the World Bank’s 2015 figures quoted by PawaPay, there are over 350 million unbanked individuals in sub-Saharan Africa. Various inadequacies are responsible for this stat, but from banks’ perspectives, no incentive drives them to actually bank these people. Most unbanked people rarely earn minimum wage in their respective countries, so it’s difficult for banks to make money off these individuals. Also, opening a bank account involves many KYC (Know Your Customer) processes for this population subset.

PawaPay’s API allows merchants to access telecom operators’ mobile money systems to receive and send payments to millions of mobile money accounts. PawaPay handles local operations, compliance, regulatory cover and bank accounts, making it simple to receive payments in a new market. PawaPay takes the technical integrations from telecom operators like AirtelTigo, Econet, MTN, Safaricom, Orange and Vodafone and collapses them into one API for businesses.


Keywords: funding, investment, mobile payments, financial inclusion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Africa
