Cashless payment card readers are becoming mandatory in German e-car charging stations

Wednesday 22 September 2021 11:47 CET | News

The German federal government (Bundesregierung) has introduced a law stating that card readers will be made mandatory at e-car charging stations.

From July 2023 onwards, electric car drivers will be able to pay cashless with debit or credit cards at e-car charging stations. Every new charging station must be equipped with a card reader that supports common card systems. The regulation affects all publicly accessible charging stations and only applies to the newly installed charging points, meaning existing ones do not have to be retrofitted.


