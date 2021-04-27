Bluecode partners with DEL2 POWERPLAY Business Club

This partnership will offer value-based mobile payment solutions according to European standards for DEL2 clubs and arenas. Successfully introduced payment solutions for clubs in the German ice hockey league (DEL) and the German football league Bundesliga will serve as a model for the partners. As part of the strategic partnership, Bluecode will support the DEL2 arenas over several years following 2021 in the areas of contactless mobile payment, customer loyalty and development of value-added services.
Insights into current innovations in mobile payment via smartphone (iOS and Android) will be provided by joint workshops and events with Bluecode and the DEL2 clubs. Both the POWERPLAY Business Club and the DEL2 Clubs will also benefit from Bluecode's financial technology expertise. According to a representative from DEL2, Bluecode will advise the company on the topic of fast and contactless payments for clubs on match days or in ticket and web shops. After opening an app with an integrated Bluecode payment function, a blue barcode is displayed, which the user can scan at the cash register during the payment process. The amount is debited from the user's current account and users are immediately credited with digital collective passes, vouchers, competitions or promotions.
