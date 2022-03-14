|
aifinyo expands Smart Billment ecosystem to include international transfers

Monday 14 March 2022 13:59 CET | News

Germany-based fintech aifinyo has announced expanding its Smart Billment ecosystem by launching an alternative for international transfers. 

aifinyo is a smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the processing, financing, and payment of invoices. The fintech operates a platform for all aspects of invoice and liquidity management, including financing solutions in the areas of factoring, fine trading, leasing, and receivables management.

The new international transfer function offers a fixed rate guarantee based on real-time exchange rates, which gives users a secure calculation basis for their international transfers. According to an aifinyo representative, payment solutions are a useful extension of their software platform. The new international transfer function can already be used by existing customers and will also be available for new customers in the second quarter of 2022.


Keywords: expansion, cross-border payments, payment processing, e-invoicing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
