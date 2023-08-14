Wynshop to aid grocers meet Spanish-speaking shoppers' demands

By expanding its research and development team in Colombia, the grocery-focused ecommerce technology provider reportedly seeks to help grocers enhance the online shopping experience that they provide for Spanish-speaking customers in both the US and Latin America.
As per the press release, Wynshop is now introducing features that can improve customer loyalty and boost basket size. Moreover, the company is customising its online grocery platform for the Latin American market and is expanding its technical and product resources to customers as well as prospects in the area.
Wynshop’s decision to expand its solution comes to address a pain point in the market. As the trend towards digitalisation continues, there is a growing demand for digital grocery solutions that cater specifically to the needs of Hispanic shoppers.
Even more to this point, according to a study carried out by the Acosta Group cited in the official press release, currently 42% of Hispanic consumers in the US buy groceries online. Among them, 80% use mobile apps for online and in-store purchases. However, most ecommerce websites of grocers are not available in Spanish.
When discussing the latest announcement, a representative of the company emphasised that there is a significant segment of Spanish-speaking grocery shoppers in the US who are currently not receiving adequate service. They further added that Wynshop seeks to provide grocers with solutions to connect with this demographic.
Similarly to the demands of US Hispanic shoppers, there is a growing interest in ecommerce technology specifically designed for the grocery industry in Latin America, especially as the market in the region is booming, with grocery sales in the region expected to grow by 5% in 2023.
According to McKinsey’s report on the topic, online grocery sales represent 11% of all grocery spending. However, there are no digital commerce platforms designed specifically for grocery shopping in Latin America.
