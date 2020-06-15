Sections
News

Walmart, Shopify partner to boost their ecommerce offerings

Tuesday 16 June 2020 14:04 CET | News

Walmart has partnered with Canada-based ecommerce company Shopify to expand its product catalogues, and enable Shopify to sell on its marketplace.

According to Fortune, the partnership comes at a time when Walmart plans to expand its 75 million products offering, while enabling Shopify to benefit from a bigger potential client base, as Walmart’s website accounts about 120 million visits per week. Moreover, the agreement follows a partnership with Facebook, announced in May 2020, that incorporates Shopify’s customers into the Shops.

Furthermore, to use the new offering, US-based Shopify merchants will have to apply before selling through Walmart.com. If approved, they will connect their Shopify store to their Walmart Seller Account – which will sync their product catalogues – and create product listings on Walmart.com, while integrating features such as inventory and order management, Fortune reported.




Keywords: Walmart, Shopify, ecommerce, US, Facebook, Shops, merchants, Walmart Seller Account
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
