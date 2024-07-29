Network International partners with Biz2X

The partnership aims to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) using Network's payment services with new financing opportunities. By using transaction data from Network’s payment platform, Biz2X will offer real-time credit data to loan underwriters, simplifying the loan application process for SMEs. In essence, merchants will be able to access various credit options integrated into the Biz2X platform.
The new financing solutions are projected to be available to UAE-based SMEs starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Some of the key aspects of the partnership include:
Lenders will use Biz2X’s digital underwriting platform to define credit criteria and evaluate applications. The platform's use of detailed financial transaction data will facilitate quicker and more accurate credit assessments through automated decision-making.
Officials from Network International stated that the partnership is part of their effort to enhance digital finance technology in the region. They emphasised the benefits of integrating payment data with Biz2X’s underwriting capabilities. Network International also revealed that embedding lending options into their payment system will streamline the process, improve risk assessments, and provide SMEs with more opportunities for growth.
Biz2X officials noted that the partnership leverages their experience in delivering integrated financing solutions and is expected to improve credit access for SMEs in the UAE.
