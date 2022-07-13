ERP provider Acumatica expands strategic partnership with Shopify

The new solution builds on Acumatica's native Shopify integration, which allows merchants to manage their back-office within Acumatica's ERP while improving customer experience on the Shopify front-end. With Shopify's new solution, erchants can manage their entire B2B omnichannel sales experience in a unified solution.
Acumatica and Shopify's strategic relationship provides regular product developments and joint solutions that enable customer growth and seamless user experiences through online and POS sales channels.
The Shopify B2B solution will be available to Acumatica customers in two phases. Phase one will be complete in September 2022 as part of the company's semiannual product update. Phase two will be complete in Q1 2023.
In 2020, Acumatica announced an integration to Shopify which simplifies the connection to Shopify's ecommerce platform. In 2021, Shopify announced the launch of a Global ERP Program to meet the needs of larger merchants by directly connecting their back-office ERP solutions (including Acumatica) to their Shopify stores.
