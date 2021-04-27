Concardis launches ecommerce platform in Germany and Austria

The aim of the platform is to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s) and service providers with a solution for their online business. The Easy platform developed by the parent company of Concardis, Nets Group, includes a ‘Remember Me’ function allowing customers to make a second purchase with one Click to order and pay without having to re-enter their data in the check-out.
The Easy platform is a one-stop-shop solution, where retailers and service providers only have one contractual partner via Concardis, for all payment and billing services and common payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, purchase on account, PayPal and direct debit. The solution can be connected to all common shop systems and automated reports for accounting facilitate the tracking of sales and customer preferences for small online retailers. According to a Concardis representative, the Easy platform is giving retailers and service providers a tool for a low-threshold entry into online trading and for long-term growth in ecommerce.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions