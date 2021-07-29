Arvato Supply Chain Solutions releases 'Live Shopping in Europe' analysis

Live shopping takes the form of moderators or popular influencers taking customers on a shopping tour via live streaming and answering questions via a chat function. This analysis was conducted on the basis of 90 brands from the fashion and beauty sector and expert interviews. According to an Arvato representative, more and more fashion and beauty brands in Europe are discovering the advantages that a direct live presentation offers customers.
The study states that unlike teleshopping, customers can interact with the brand at any time via chat or on-screen functionalities, creating an interactive experience, which is an important step for a customer-centric strategy and long-term business success. Arvato’s figures show that the trend among European customers is shifting to mobile shopping, and that brands and online shops can use this development to connect directly with their customers via app-based live shopping events.
