|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mercury Financial closes on new USD 400 mln warehouse facility

Thursday 4 November 2021 14:40 CET | News

US-based Mercury Financial, a financial inclusion technology company, has announced the closing of a new USD 400 million warehouse facility.

This is Mercury Financial’s second warehouse facility structured and closed during 2021, bringing total warehouse capacity to USD 650 million. The increased capacity will fund growth in Mercury Financial’s credit card portfolio and support the origination of more near-prime credit card accounts.

Building on the company’s digital platform, the company continues to use one hundred million training data points and invest in its automated risk assessment and analytics technologies on its mission to help provide access to underserved groups seeking to rebuild their credit.

Earlier in 2021, Mercury Financial also closed a USD 950 million inaugural securitisation issuance, helping to strengthen the company's proprietary platform and customer experience-based business model.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: financial inclusion, funding, credit card, unbanked
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like