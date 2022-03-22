|
PayPugs teams up with Sumsub

Tuesday 22 March 2022 11:46 CET | News

US-based PayPugs has partnered with Sumsub to improve the onboarding experience for its users.

As a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, PayPugs allows individuals and companies to obtain banking and payment solutions worldwide.

Sumsub, a tech company that helps businesses verify clients and steer clear of fraud, is a Compliance-as-a-Service provider with years of legal experience.

This partnership aims to help PayPugs meet all the necessary regulatory requirements without consequences for the customer experience. With Sumsub, PayPugs will be able to streamline verification for individuals and companies on an international level. 


Keywords: partnership, digital onboarding, BaaS, fraud prevention, regulation
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
