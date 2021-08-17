|
OCR Labs get accredited through the Trusted Digital Identity Framework

Tuesday 17 August 2021

OCR Labs has been accredited through the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), which means customers who are using OCR Labs’ identity service across the private sector can trust that their identity information can be verified.

OCR Labs provides a fully-automated remote identity verification and fraud detection service. It will save consumers time, given they no longer need to visit branches or produce multiple forms of ID to complete an interaction with their bank, such as opening an account or making an application.

The Morrison Government’s Digital Identity Program is being delivered as part of the USD 800 million Digital Business Plan and led by the Digital Transformation Agency, the Trusted Digital Identity.


Keywords: fraud prevention, digital identity, regulation
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Australia
