Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ESAs launch a public consultation for DORA products

Tuesday 20 June 2023 10:56 CET | News

The European Supervisory Authorities have launched a public consultation concerning an initial batch of policy products under DORA.

 

The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) was introduced on 16 January 2023 and will come into effect starting on 17 January 2025. The act was created to improve the digital operational resilience of entities operating in the EU financial sector and to support important digital operational resilience requirements for all EU financial entities. 

DORA is a regulatory framework that covers key areas such as ICT-related incident management and reporting, ICT risk management, digital operational resilience testing, and the management of ICT third-party risk. 

Under DORA, the European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA) will develop 13 policy instruments in two separate batches. The first batch of technical standards, which are subject to the recently-launched public consultation, are to be submitted by 17 January 2024, and they include RTS to specify the policy on ICT services performed by ICT third-party providers, ITS to establish the templates for the register of information, RTS on ICT risk management framework and RTS on simplified ICT risk management framework, and RTS on criteria for the classification of ICT-related incidents. 

Those who wish to submit their comments can do so by finding the ‘send your comments’ section on the official consultation page. However, it’s worth noting that there is a deadline for comment submission, namely 11 September 2023. The ESAs will also organise a webinar on 13 July 2023, which will act as a public hearing. Interested stakeholders can register for this webinar until 10 July 2023.

 

The European Supervisory Authorities have launched a public consultation concerning an initial batch of policy products under DORA.

 

More information about DORA and its objectives

DORA was designed to prevent and reduce cyber threats while making sure that companies can withstand, respond to, and recover from all types of ICT-related disruptions and threats. The framework is a part of the European Commission’s digital finance package, which was adopted on 24 September 2020, which also includes the proposals for the regulations on markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) and the pilot regime for market infrastructures based on distributed ledger technology. 

DORA applies to a wide range of financial entities, including credit institutions, crowdfunding service providers, payment institutions, electronic money institutions, account information service providers, crypto-asset service providers authorised under the MiCA regulation, central securities depositories, insurance intermediaries, credit rating agencies, and third-party ICT service providers such as cloud platforms and data analytics providers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: regulation, compliance, financial institutions, cybersecurity
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: European System of Financial Supervision
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

European System of Financial Supervision

|
Discover all the Company news on European System of Financial Supervision and other articles related to European System of Financial Supervision in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like