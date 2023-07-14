AU10TIX releases identity verification app

The new identity verification app can reportedly accurately verify customers’ IDs within a time frame of 4 to 8 seconds, thus enhancing customer experience and driving revenue. The offering is specifically designed to be used for in-person and point-of-sale ID and age verification by customer-facing businesses. One advantage of the new product is that it can aid organisations in removing human error and fraud as well as compliance risks when it comes to the ID verification process.
According to the official statement, the new product was created to address a pain point for industries where access control plays an important role and manual ID examination lacks the necessary capability to adequately identify sophisticated counterfeit identification documents. This situation presents difficulties and even potential legal risks for businesses. This is the case as even experienced experts often face difficulties in distinguishing authentic-looking fake IDs without investing substantial time and resources.
The AU10TIX app can enable businesses to verify the age and IDs of customers from all around the world. On top of this, the app reportedly features biometric checks as well as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that it leverages to eliminate the risk of identity fraud.
The AU10TIX app was specifically tailored to be used by customer-facing businesses from various industries, including casinos, sporting events, hospitality, healthcare, education, travel, and delivery.
AU10TIX provides identity verification and management technology products. More specifically, the company extends modular solutions for verifying and connecting the physical and digital identities of customers to businesses.
Strategy-wise, for the last ten years, AU10TIX has developed a wide network of clients that leverage its solutions in a bid to comply with regulations and promote trust and safety.
