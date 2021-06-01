|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Sheetz chooses Flexa for crypto payments

Tuesday 1 June 2021 09:25 CET | News

US-based Sheetz, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced it will be enabling digital currency payments via Flexa.

The company will provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the store or fill up their cars, trucks, and RVs at the pump using digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin.

Sheetz wants to provide their customers with a one-stop-shop where they can refuel their car and refresh their body, by innovating and exploring new offerings to give their customers what they want. That includes accepting many forms of payment.

Sheetz currently operates 622 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. To enable Flexa's authorisation process for digital currency payments, Sheetz turned to its relationship with NCR, its point-of-sale technology partner.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital currency, digital payments, cryptocurrency, partnership
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like