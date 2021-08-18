|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MobileCoin raises USD 66 mln

Thursday 19 August 2021 11:38 CET | News

MobileCoin has raised USD 66 million for its cryptocurrency payment platform that aims to democratise privacy for all.

The round will be used to further develop MobileCoin’s products, including MOBot – a cryptocurrency chatbot payment system – the company’s merchant services buildout, and the rollout of its initial stablecoin. In addition, MobileCoin will continue to support its deployment on Signal (developed by adviser Moxie Marlinspike) in the UK.

Participants in the funding round include Alameda Research, Berggruen Holdings, BlockTower Capital, Coinbase Ventures, General Catalyst, Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, and Vy Capital.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, cryptocurrency, blockchain, stablecoin
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like