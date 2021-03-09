|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Donner & Reuschel to enter the crypto business

Tuesday 9 March 2021 13:28 CET | News

Germany-based private bank Donner & Reuschel has announced users can now purchase digital currencies and tokenization of assets is being examined for the future.

DLC Distributed Ledger Consulting, a blockchain specialist consultancy, has been introduced as a consultant partner for the bank’s new direction. A representative from DLC has stated that they will be helping Donner & Reuschel with its strategic orientation and implementation of crypto platforms. 

According to the bank, the decision to go forward with the introduction of digital currency sales was motivated by strong consumer demand for digital asset custody. Donner & Reuschel are planning further blockchain projects, including the tokenization of assets. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, banks, digital currency, blockchain, tokenization
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like