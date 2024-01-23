AXS partners with Triple-A for digital currency payments

This partnership aims to provide AXS users with expanded payment options and increased convenience for their bill payments.
Triple-A is also known for its expertise in digital, stablecoin, and blockchain-led payments, transforming the landscape for global businesses since 2017. Its payment solutions help businesses improve cross-border payments, optimise treasury management, reduce costs, and increase revenues.
Now, due to the partnership with Triple-A, AXS m-Station users can make their payments using digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC).
According to the official press release, both Triple-A and AXS provide users with a secure and user-friendly payment experience while adhering to regulatory compliance standards. Moreover, AXS joins a list of merchants along with other payment service providers and fintech companies in collaborating with Triple-A for digital currency payments.
As per Triple-A's official statement, this collaboration is set to introduce digital currency payments, offering users convenient alternatives and choices for their bill payments. In addition, by accepting digital currencies, AXS can enjoy reduced processing times and fees. In its turn, AXS Services stated that teaming up with Triple-A allows the company to provide an additional payment method for bill payments, catering to the evolving preferences of its diverse user base. Moreover, this partnership reinforces AXS's position as a customer-centric payment solution provider, helping users enjoy flexibility in their financial transactions.
In January 2024, the payment processing solutions provider Paycorp partnered with Triple-A to enable users of the Paycorp-powered CryptoExpress app to utilise their digital currencies for cash withdrawals at thousands of ATMs across South Africa. A few weeks earlier, in December 2023, STX Corporation partnered with Triple-A to introduce digital currency payments on the TROLLYGO platform.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions