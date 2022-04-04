South American airline LATAM offers a new US credit card

The offering is focused on the rewards and perks that come with each card. The issuer making its debut on the travel rewards card scene by partnering with LATAM.
Cardless has not revealed the card's benefits yet, those details will come later in 2022. If it's similar to other international airline credit cards (such as the British Airways Visa Signature Card and Aeroplan Credit Card), users can expect basic perks that could include: a sign-up bonus, bonus points when making purchases with LATAM, free first checked bag on LATAM flights, and fast track to elite status.
Cardless can offer services to brands like LATAM that don't have a large US presence but would still like to compete in the credit cards market. The company's specialty is niche markets like this. If the issuer can effectively convey to would-be customers that LATAM miles can be used for things like domestic travel, Caribbean vacations, and flights to Europe, this new card could augment LATAM's business.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions