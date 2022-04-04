|
South American airline LATAM offers a new US credit card

Chile-based airline LATAM has launched a new US credit card issued by tech company Cardless.

The offering is focused on the rewards and perks that come with each card. The issuer making its debut on the travel rewards card scene by partnering with LATAM.

Cardless has not revealed the card's benefits yet, those details will come later in 2022. If it's similar to other international airline credit cards (such as the British Airways Visa Signature Card and Aeroplan Credit Card), users can expect basic perks that could include: a sign-up bonus, bonus points when making purchases with LATAM, free first checked bag on LATAM flights, and fast track to elite status.

Cardless can offer services to brands like LATAM that don't have a large US presence but would still like to compete in the credit cards market. The company's specialty is niche markets like this. If the issuer can effectively convey to would-be customers that LATAM miles can be used for things like domestic travel, Caribbean vacations, and flights to Europe, this new card could augment LATAM's business.


