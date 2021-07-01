|
News

Worldline to acquire 80% of BNL's Axepta Italy

Thursday 1 July 2021 14:37 CET | News

Worldline has announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of 80% of Axepta Italy, the merchant acquiring entity of the BNL banking group in Italy.

As part of the transaction, Worldline will enter a long-term commercial partnership with BNL, aiming to leverage its banking network as a commercial channel in order to distribute Worldline’s and Axepta Italy payment product and services.

According to the press release, the partnership represents an opportunity for Worldline to expand its merchant services activities in the European market with an existing merchants portfolio, while generating growth opportunities fueled by increasing card penetration and online capabilities.


