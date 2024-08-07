WorldFirst and Walmart aid China ecommerce sellers

This collaboration aims to support global growth opportunities for these sellers. Using WorldFirst's experience in secure cross-border payments, the new digital payment collection service offers three main benefits to online sellers:
Security and Compliance: Funds are directly deposited into the merchant’s World Account, providing streamlined access to cross-border payment and financial services.
Low Cost: There are no service charges, and merchants are protected against exchange rate losses on collected payments. Withdrawal and transfer fees are capped at 0.3%.
Rapid Store Opening: Through WorldFirst's Global Voyage Program, merchants can set up stores quickly, with no monthly fees charged by WorldFirst. Store setup can be completed in as little as one day.
The company supports global growth by offering international payment services across 40 currencies on over 120 global online marketplaces. The partnership with Walmart enhances WorldFirst's international digital trade ecosystem, which includes marketplaces, logistics, customs brokers, and other trade service providers. This ecosystem provides businesses with access to essential resources for success in overseas markets.
WorldFirst, founded in London in 2004 and part of Ant Group since 2019, offers a range of services through its World Account. These services include receiving and making payments, currency conversion, risk management, and supply chain financing, aimed at reducing costs, improving turnover efficiency, and capturing global business opportunities.
The company has recently introduced a real-time payment function for holders of its multicurrency business account, World Account. This new feature aims to benefit British and European SMEs that import goods from international markets by allowing them to pay overseas suppliers promptly and free of charge, which supports timely receipt of goods and cost savings.
With World Account, SMEs can pay suppliers in over 200 markets worldwide using more than 90 currencies. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for SMEs in the UK and the European Union sourcing from China, enabling them to pay a wide range of suppliers in seconds. In 2023, China was the largest import destination for both the UK and the European Union.
