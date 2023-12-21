Subscribe
News

WealthKernel expands into US equities trading

Thursday 21 December 2023 14:14 CET | News

WealthKernel, a provider of digital investment services and infrastructure, has provided its customers with US equities trading.

 

WealthKernel is a new entrant in the API-driven brokerage market for US equities. This strategic move positions WealthKernel among the select group of API-first companies to offer institutional-grade UK and US equities trading at competitive prices.

Wealthyhood, an investment app popular with millennials and one of WealthKernel’s clients, is one of the first companies to go live with US equity trading on WealthKernel’s platform.

Aligning with investor trends

The launch of US equities positions WealthKernel within a market largely dominated by American fintechs like DriveWealth, Alpaca, and Apex. This move also closely aligns with WealthKernel’s commitment to offering cost-effective investment solutions to everyday investors.

US equities are currently among the most popular investment choices, with a significant surge in positive sentiments towards this asset class from Europe’s major private banks. Given the changing investor preferences, the launch of WealthKernel’s institutional-grade US equity dealing is a timely addition to its full suite of products for an evolving investor landscape.

Officials from WealthKernel said that with the launch of the US equity trading, they’re responding not only to market preferences but also to the growing needs of their clients. They are happy to have Wealthyhood join them as their launch client. The collaboration shows the industry’s readiness to adapt to customer needs and improve on providing more accessible and affordable investment options.

In February 2022, WealthKernel has introduced ‘Instant Matching Deposits’ in collaboration with ClearBank, enabling investors to instantly fund accounts, trade without delays, and benefit from enhanced consumer protections.

ClearBank's support includes access to Faster Payments Service for accelerated transactions and Client Money Accounts for automated reconciliations, streamlining processes in the competitive retail investing landscape driven by increased demand and digital-first offerings. The service addresses the growing retail trading market, providing speed, reliability, and automated functionalities to enhance the customer experience.


More: Link


WealthKernel

