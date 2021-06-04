Virgin Money taps into APIs to bring BPAY to youth market

To enable the connection with BPAY, Virgin Money relied on BPAY's APIs, including one to retrieve biller details and another that validates the payment before processing.
Virgin Money was able to run comprehensive tests in BPAY's API sandbox before launch. The sandbox enables users to experiment and select which APIs they'd like to use.
Over 1,000 users have accessed BPAY Group’s API sandbox, and more than 60 companies are now in production in the API Developer Portal, and through the BPAY scheme. These companies include investment platform Netwealth, buy now pay later bill platform Deferit, and pay sharing platform Groupee.
BPAY Group expanded its BPAY APIs offering and launched two new APIs in April. They allow BPAY members to send their payment transactions in real time and add (or update) biller details in real time. The total number of BPAY APIs is now six (additional information about BPAY Group data company Sypht and its API is available in the Portal).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions