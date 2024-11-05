Subscribe
Viamericas partners with Victoria Mutual Group to expand its remittance tools in Jamaica

Tuesday 5 November 2024 14:37 CET | News

Viamericas has announced its partnership with Victoria Mutual Group in order to expand its suite of remittance services for customers and clients in the region of Jamaica. 

Following this partnership, Viamericas is now expected to provide Jamaican clients with cash pick-up and bank deposit remittance services via VM Money Transfer Services’ network. Beneficiaries in the region of Jamaica can now receive funds from the United States and Canada.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining complaint with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well. 

Viamericas Expands Remittance Services in Jamaica Through Partnership with Victoria Mutual Group.

More information on the Viamericas x Victoria Mutual Group partnership

VM Group Limited represents a global financial institution with offices in Jamaica, the wider Caribbean, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company provides a secure suite of products, including savings and deposits, loans, foreign exchange trading, wealth management and investment services, general insurance, real estate and property services, remittance solutions, business tools, pension fund investment management, administration, and pension consultancy. 

Viamericas is a licensed money transmitter that offers international money transfers, bill payments, check processing, as well as top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. 

According to official press release, the collaboration with Viamericas aligns with VM Money Transfer Services’ strategy to provide Jamaicans with the possibility to develop through accessible financial solutions. The partnership with VM Group will also increase Viamericas’ footprint in Jamaica, with over 100 payout locations now available nationwide. This includes 16 VM Building Society branches, ensuring a widespread accessibility for customers and collaborators seeking to receive funds.

At the same time, the process of sending cash or direct deposits into Jamaica is set to become easier with Viamericas network and optimised customer service. The collaboration is expected to also improve the company’s presence in the Caribbean, demonstrate the commitment to fostering financial inclusion, as well as supporting the overall economic growth in the Jamaican area. 


