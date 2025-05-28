Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Verifone partners with Adyen and Tink

Wednesday 28 May 2025 14:52 CET | News

Tink, a Visa solution, and Adyen have partnered with Verifone, a telecoms company, to offer their German customers Pay by Bank solutions.

 

Pay by Bank is an Open-banking-powered payment method that allows customers to quickly transfer money directly from one bank account to another. This partnership aims to offer customers in Germany the option to pay their prepaid tariff and outstanding postpaid balances using Pay by Bank.

Verifone partners with Adyen and Tink

 

Pay by Bank solutions for Germany

Verifone mentioned that its partnership with Adyen and Tink will enable it to offer this new payment method for some of its customers in Germany, leveraging the security of Pay by Bank. The payment method is facilitated by the long-standing collaboration between Tink and Adyen, who offer end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution.

Adyen mentioned that it aims to introduce Pay by Bank for Verifone customers through the partnership with Tink, allowing payments directly from the bank account, as it sees a growing need for this type of convenient payment method. With the integration, the company is supporting companies in making the checkout as user-oriented as possible and thus sustainably increasing conversion.

Other news from Tink and insights into the market

In April 2025, the company partnered with Paysend to improve Open Banking payments. By integrating Tink’s solutions, Paysend improves several aspects of its payment process, including coverage, speed, and payment quality for its customers across key markets.

As Open Banking continues to change how people handle their finances, the partnership with Tink aims to improve the payment experience for Paysend users. The need for services that offer transparency, instant access, and security is increasing.

Additionally, experts predict that in 2025, more markets will adopt Open Banking payments in their services, making cross-border transactions easier. It is anticipated that financial institutions will work closely with fintech companies to deliver better services and an intuitive payment experience.

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, banks, payments , partnership, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Adyen, Tink, Verifone
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Adyen

|

Tink

|

Verifone

|
Discover all the Company news on Adyen and other articles related to Adyen in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like