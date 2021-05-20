|
Trade Republic raises USD 900 mln in Series C roud

Friday 21 May 2021 12:45 CET | News

Trade Republic, which lets people buy and sell shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives and cryptocurrency, has raised USD 900 million in a Series C round.

The round was led by Sequoia, with new backers TCV and Thrive Capital, as well as previous backers Accel, Founders Fund, Creandum and Project A, also participating.

According to TechCrunch, the startup will be using the funds to expand to more countries, which will include not just sorting out licences to do so but implementing larger regional operations.The company aims to help the average consumer have a better financial outcome with what money they have to hand.


Keywords: funding, cryptocurrency, startup
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Germany
