Tide enables bill payments for SMEs

Thursday 30 May 2024 13:57 CET | News

Tide has enabled bill payments for SMEs to streamline expense tracking, aiding in separating business and personal finances while improving cash flow visibility.

Tide, a UK-based financial platform for businesses has introduced a Bill Payments feature in collaboration with Setu, powered by Bharat BillPay under the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This feature aims to offer a convenient, interoperable, and accessible bill payment service to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) throughout India. Because small business owners use their personal accounts for both personal and business expenses to minimise costs, this leads to confusion in accounting and reduces visibility on business spending. Tide Billpay is designed to address this common challenge for small business owners.



Moreover, Tide's Bill Payments feature helps MSMEs to conveniently pay for various utilities such as electricity, gas, postpaid mobile and broadband bills, insurance premiums, loan instalments, and municipal taxes directly through Tide's mobile app. This new service ensures faster, more secure, and suitable payment options for business owners. Users have the flexibility to select from numerous payment methods available through the Bharat Bill Payment System.

Tide’s expansion in India 

Tide is focused on establishing a significant presence in India, seeing it as a lucrative market. The company intends to introduce various features for small businesses, such as Business Savings/Current Account, bank transfers, GST, pay-by-link, and credit services.

Tide aims to bring the same product range available in the UK to India, customised to meet the requirements of MSMEs specific to India, as SMEs play a crucial role in the country's economy by offering essential services, job opportunities, and contributing to growth. Integrating small businesses into the formal economy is crucial, providing necessary safeguards to protect them and creating a supportive environment for conducting business.

