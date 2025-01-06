The Paypers wishes you a joyful holiday season – we'll be back on 6 January 2025!

Your collaborations and partnerships have been instrumental in our shared successes, and it has been an honour to serve as your trusted resource in the ever-evolving world of payments, fintech, and beyond.
Our team will be out of the office from 23 December 2024 to 6 January 2025 to celebrate the holiday season and recharge for an exciting year ahead. During this time, The Paypers’ website will remain accessible, but updates and responses to inquiries will be temporarily on hold.
We look forward to returning with fresh insights and high-quality content. Until then, all of us at The Paypers wish you a joyful holiday season filled with peace, happiness, and a sense of togetherness. Here’s to a successful and inspiring 2025!
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions