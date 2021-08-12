|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TEMPO Payments and partners open remittance corridor between EU and Thailand

Thursday 12 August 2021 15:16 CET | News

TEMPO France, Velo Labs, and Bitazza Thailand have opened up a remittance corridor between 27 countries in the EU region and Thailand.  

Through this partnership with Velo Labs, and Bitazza, as a licensed financial institution, TEMPO Payments and partners are connecting the ASEAN and EU markets, representing about USD 17 billion and nearly 600 million customers.

As the press release says, globally, sending remittances costs an average of 6.38% of the amount sent. The 3 companies are focused on improving these inefficiencies by relying on their respective networks and decentralised technology, and offering fast, low-cost, and secure ways to send money between Europe and Thailand.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, remittance, financial institutions, DeFi
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like