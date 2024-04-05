Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Telr gets in-principle approval from CBUAE

Friday 5 April 2024 14:25 CET | News

UAE-based online payment gateway Telr has been granted in-principle approval for the Retail Payment Services & Card Schemes License from the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE).

 

The in-principle approval marks a pivotal moment in Telr’s journey towards augmenting the digital payment landscape in UAE, showing its commitment to innovation in the MENA region. Now, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth and continue equipping businesses and consumers with innovative, tailored payment solutions in the UAE.

Officials from Telr said they are happy to have achieved this historic milestone. This milestone is not just a reflection of Telr's dedication but also of the dynamic and innovative spirit of the UAE's fintech landscape. They are grateful for UAE Central Bank's trust, and remain committed to pioneering digital payment solutions that elevate businesses and drive economic growth across the region.

Telr has been granted in-principle approval for the Retail Payment Services & Card Schemes License from the Central Bank of UAE.

Simplifying ecommerce with streamlined transactions

Telr’s mission is to build connections that remove fragmentation in the ecommerce ecosystem, enabling customers to transition to cashless transactions and digitise the payment acceptance process. It has focused on enabling businesses to expand globally since 2014 through its one-stop-shop approach, offering a wide range of services for the ecommerce sector, including secure payment options, real-time monitoring, and specialised business solutions.

Telr has also introduced Telr Split Payments, a service that simplifies the reconciliation processes for UAE merchants. Additionally, it has launched Telr Finance to provide quick access to business capital. Collectively, these services make the company a trusted partner for ecommerce enterprises, simplifying merchants' processes and ensuring seamless transactions.

What does Telr do?

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based payment gateway solutions provider, offers a platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in the UAE and KSA with the high levels of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and urpay.

The company extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the ecommerce world. It covers a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance—a merchant financing programme.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital payments, ecommerce, central bank, payment gateway, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Telr
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Telr

|
Discover all the Company news on Telr and other articles related to Telr in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like