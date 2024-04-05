Telr gets in-principle approval from CBUAE

The in-principle approval marks a pivotal moment in Telr’s journey towards augmenting the digital payment landscape in UAE, showing its commitment to innovation in the MENA region. Now, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth and continue equipping businesses and consumers with innovative, tailored payment solutions in the UAE.
Officials from Telr said they are happy to have achieved this historic milestone. This milestone is not just a reflection of Telr's dedication but also of the dynamic and innovative spirit of the UAE's fintech landscape. They are grateful for UAE Central Bank's trust, and remain committed to pioneering digital payment solutions that elevate businesses and drive economic growth across the region.
Telr’s mission is to build connections that remove fragmentation in the ecommerce ecosystem, enabling customers to transition to cashless transactions and digitise the payment acceptance process. It has focused on enabling businesses to expand globally since 2014 through its one-stop-shop approach, offering a wide range of services for the ecommerce sector, including secure payment options, real-time monitoring, and specialised business solutions.
Telr has also introduced Telr Split Payments, a service that simplifies the reconciliation processes for UAE merchants. Additionally, it has launched Telr Finance to provide quick access to business capital. Collectively, these services make the company a trusted partner for ecommerce enterprises, simplifying merchants' processes and ensuring seamless transactions.
Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based payment gateway solutions provider, offers a platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in the UAE and KSA with the high levels of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and urpay.
The company extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the ecommerce world. It covers a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance—a merchant financing programme.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions