Supreme court rules in favour of merchants in landmark interchange fee case

In the landmark ruling, the Supreme Court was found in favour of the merchants, concluding that the global schemes' Multilateral Interchange Fees (MIFs) restricted competition. With the merchants succeeding on all major issues, this leaves very little room for manoeuvre for the global schemes, Visa and Mastercard, according to CMSPI, an independent payments consultancy.
This would be great news at any time: but after many retailers have suffered significant revenue damage through the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential for releasing billions in settlement to merchants will be more welcome than ever, CMSPI continued.
After years of economic and legal battle, retailers operating in the UK now having the opportunity to lodge their own claims to recoup excessive interchange fees.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions