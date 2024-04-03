Stripe is now available on the Spryker App Composition Platform

This integration aims to streamline business operations for enterprises, enabling them to facilitate transactions with customers globally. The incorporation of Stripe is expected to expedite market entry into new regions, alleviate developer workload, and streamline internal financial processes.
Enterprises using the platform can easily activate Stripe in various regions worldwide with just a click, potentially accelerating their market expansion efforts. Furthermore, Spryker is responsible for managing the maintenance of the Stripe application, ensuring enterprises have access to the latest and most secure version of the service. This reduces the need for developer resources, allowing companies to redirect time and budget towards other business priorities.
Officials from Spryker brought up the significance of business agility in a rapidly evolving market landscape, stating that the integration of Stripe provides enterprises with the flexibility needed to meet evolving customer demands effectively. The Stripe integration offers enterprises access to a wide range of payment methods through Stripe's Payment Element, potentially enhancing revenue streams. Additionally, the collaboration between Spryker and Stripe enables enterprises to leverage both out-of-the-box and composable capabilities, facilitating faster market entry and adaptability.
To further enhance the integration, Spryker and Stripe plan to develop additional composable capabilities, including a pre-built marketplace payment integration. These enhancements aim to expedite time-to-market, reduce total cost of ownership, and increase return on investment for marketplace owners.
The Spryker App Composition Platform, a cloud-native platform offering seamless access to third-party services and digital commerce vendors, facilitates initial integrations through a one-click process. This allows enterprises to quickly evaluate the value of apps and services without extensive developer involvement.
The Spryker App Composition Platform continues to expand its offering of third-party services across various categories, covering all digital commerce capabilities required by enterprises. It is available for all Spryker Cloud Commerce OS Customers.
