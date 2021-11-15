|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Stori closes USD 125 mln in Series C funding

Monday 15 November 2021 10:51 CET | News

Stori has closed USD 125 million during an over-subscribed Series C funding round co-led by global venture capital firm GGV Capital and growth-stage investor GIC.

Other investors include General Catalyst, Goodwater Capital, and Mexico-based Tresalia Capital which made its first fintech investment. Previous Series A- and B-round investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Vision Plus Capital, BAI Capital and Source Code Capital also continued to support the company with follow-on investments.

Alongside this equity raise, Stori has also raised USD 75 million in debt financing from impact-focused, debt capital provider Community Investment Management (CIM).

Stori also plans to expand its team, doubling down on training and development opportunities, while building a sustainable infrastructure across all teams to foster diverse thinking and an inclusive culture.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: credit card, funding, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Mexico
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like